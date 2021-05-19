newsbreak-logo
Unemployed Oregonians must actively search for work to keep benefits, OED says

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore — Oregonians who want to keep receiving unemployment benefits will have to be actively searching for a job soon, the Oregon Department of Employment says. Normally, federal law requires workers to look for employment if they're collecting benefits. However, Congress allowed states to waive that requirement last year during the pandemic. Oregon kept that waiver in place and extended it through the spring.

