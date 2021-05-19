MTA adds bus stop at new health department location

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is adding a new bus stop in response to the local health department moving locations. The Macon-Bibb County Health Department has moved from Emery Highway to 1600 Forsyth Street. MTA will add a bus stop at the new location starting Monday, May 24th. The stop will be added to the Vineville Route which runs Monday through Friday. And it departs from the Terminal Station at the following times: