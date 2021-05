The Orioles continue to hang around .500 longer than anyone expects, though much of that success has come away from Baltimore as they have struggled mightily at home in 2021. Up. The last time these two sides met the Red Sox were part of a downward turn for Baltimore, but the last week or so has been much better. The O’s are coming off a very nice west coast trip, winning each of their last two series and splitting one with the Yankees before that.