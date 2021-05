(The Center Square) – A Louisiana House committee advanced a bill Thursday meant to clarify enforcement of laws related to employee misclassification. Businesses that misclassify their employees as independent contractors can get out of paying the taxes that support unemployment benefits, forcing businesses that follow the law to shoulder more of the tax burden. The issue has garnered additional attention in recent months as the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund has been depleted by unprecedented demand tied to the COVID-19-related downturn.