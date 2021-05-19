‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot First Look Takes a Trip to ’60s Alabama
Did you know that if a contemporary The Wonder Years was set at the same chronological remove from the time of the show’s making as the original was, it would be set in the year 2001? Which the new The Wonder Years reboot obviously is not — instead returning to the ’60s setting in which the original 1988 comedy-drama took place. But this time, The Wonder Years follows a Black family in Alabama, and a young 12-year-old boy with a great imagination. Watch The Wonder Years reboot first look below.www.slashfilm.com