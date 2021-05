It’s almost your last day to quaff up some local suds as Quad-Cities serves up QC Craft Beer Week just in time for the second. anniversary of the QC Ale Trail. Over the past two years, hundreds of craft beer lovers from 17 states have blazed the QC Ale Trail, according to Visit Quad Cities. The QC Ale Trail invites beer lovers on a self-guided tour of local craft breweries across the region, from Muscatine, Iowa to Geneseo, Ill.