Pulaski Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley released a statement today saying he won’t seek re-election in 2022. His decision is related to a medical condition. For the last several months I have been experiencing severe vertigo that has not responded to traditional treatments. I have had numerous tests that have not pinpointed the cause and been on several different medications that have not alleviated the problem. While vertigo is not life threatening, due to the seriousness of my condition, it has made my daily life difficult.