WSH – 32 BOS – 26 Vitek Vanecek: Stopped 3 of 4 shots before leaving the game with an injury. SV% .955 (Saved 21 of 22 shots faced) SV% .906 (Saved 29 of 32 shots faced) 1. Craig Anderson to the Rescue - Vitek Vanecek was injured relatively early in game when he attempted to make a save on a Jake DeBrusk shot/goal. Since Samsonov is still out of the lineup for disciplinary/covid reasons, Anderson was the next man up. If you keep up with my blog, Anderson was my darkhorse pick to win the “MVP” of the first round should the Caps ultimately defeat the Bruins. There is a lot of hockey left to be played but Anderson certainly showed he is up for the task last night. Let’s break down Andersons performance. He stopped 21 of 22 shots. He stopped 18 of 18 shots at 5v5. The goal he allowed was when the Caps were on the PK and the shot was considered a high danger shot and high danger goal by the Bruins. Here are the shot breakdowns: