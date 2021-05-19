Nationals Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Another Deemed Close Contact

Since Joe Girardi was hired by the Phillies, has he lived up to your expectations? Has he done enough to get an extension?. I am sure that we all remember the Phillies manager before Joe Girardi, as many fans did not connect with his style of coaching. For those that do not know, his name is Gabe Kapler. After cutting ties with the Phillies, Kapler took the lead of the San Francisco Giants. This, of course, is the same San Francisco Giants who beat the Phillies 2 out of 3 times in their only series match-up this season.