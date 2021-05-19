newsbreak-logo
Nationals Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Another Deemed Close Contact

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Washington
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNats player tests positive, another deemed close contact originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals will be down two players for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after one tested positive for the coronavirus and another was considered a close contact, manager Davey Martinez announced in his pregame media availability. The player who tested positive is vaccinated against the virus and asymptomatic while the close contact hadn’t yet received the vaccine.

