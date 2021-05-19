Nationals Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Another Deemed Close Contact
Nats player tests positive, another deemed close contact originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals will be down two players for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after one tested positive for the coronavirus and another was considered a close contact, manager Davey Martinez announced in his pregame media availability. The player who tested positive is vaccinated against the virus and asymptomatic while the close contact hadn’t yet received the vaccine.www.nbcwashington.com