Frost Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures down to 32 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Upper Chilkat Valley and Mendenhall Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov