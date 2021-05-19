newsbreak-logo
Grand County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Tavaputs Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN GRAND COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms between Thompson Springs and Cisco along Interstate 70. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Interstate 70 between Thompson Springs and Cisco. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 190 and 228. U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 142 and 145. Utah 128 between mile markers 26 and 44.

alerts.weather.gov
