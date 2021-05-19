Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:44:00 Expires: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Arecibo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Arecibo Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 945 PM AST. * At 744 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arecibo, Bajadero, La Alianza, Animas and Sabana Hoyos.