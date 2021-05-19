newsbreak-logo
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Franklin by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Anderson County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 547 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg and Princeton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN ANDERSON...SOUTHERN OSAGE AND NORTHEASTERN COFFEY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Melvern Lake to 4 miles south of Harris. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Garnett, Lyndon, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Olivet, Beto Junction, Harris, Pomona Lake and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 154 and 181.