Nest Update Will Make Google's Gadgets Work With New Smart Home Standard
Google is going all in with Matter, the new smart home standard the company has backed alongside Amazon, Apple, and other gadget makers, starting with its Nest devices. Nest devices that already have Google’s Thread technology built in, including Nest Wifi, Nest Hub Max and the second-gen Nest Hub, will act as Matter connection points, similar to a mesh network. Other Google Nest devices, including older Nest displays and speakers, will be automatically updated to control Matter devices. And the new Nest Thermostat will receive an update to become compatible with the Matter protocol.gizmodo.com