newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nest Update Will Make Google's Gadgets Work With New Smart Home Standard

By Florence Ion
Gizmodo
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is going all in with Matter, the new smart home standard the company has backed alongside Amazon, Apple, and other gadget makers, starting with its Nest devices. Nest devices that already have Google’s Thread technology built in, including Nest Wifi, Nest Hub Max and the second-gen Nest Hub, will act as Matter connection points, similar to a mesh network. Other Google Nest devices, including older Nest displays and speakers, will be automatically updated to control Matter devices. And the new Nest Thermostat will receive an update to become compatible with the Matter protocol.

gizmodo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Google I O#Google Home#Smart Home Devices#Smart Devices#Apple Gadgets#Google Android#Nest Wifi#Nest Thermostat#Android Power Control#Project Connected Home#Ethernet#Bluetooth Le#Logitech#Home Away Routines#Nest Devices#Nest Cameras#Nest Security Cameras#Android Apps#Compatible Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Android Devices
Related
ElectronicsTechHive

Amazon is clearing out its killer, just-replaced Echo Show 5 for $50

Mother’s Day is over, but the Amazon device deals are still going strong thanks to incoming upgrades. The online retailer is looking to clear inventory for new Echo Show 5 and 8 smart displays coming in June. Right now, the Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50. That’s $20 to $40 lower than its usual pricing, and an especially good deal for an outstanding smart display that’s being replaced by a version that doesn’t appear to offer significant improvements on paper.
InternetAndroid Central

How to secure your Google account with Privacy Checkup

If you have a Google account, chances are that a lot more info than you think is tracked and stored within it. It's not all bad, though. Google does a good job trying to keep that all as private as possible, but it doesn't hurt to review that info by knowing how to secure your Google account using Privacy Checkup. There are many security measures put into place by Google to help keep your info safe from prying eyes, even if you have the most secure Android phone around — stuff happens.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Unlike Apple and Samsung, T-Mobile's tracker gadget doesn't need a nearby phone to find your stuff

"Mom, can I have an Apple AirTag?" "No, we have an AirTag at home!" In an announcement with timing that can only be described as "unfortunate," T-Mobile has revealed its self-branded SyncUP TRACKER. It's a little plastic gadget that includes both a GPS radio and an LTE connection, meaning you don't have to rely on Bluetooth or a mesh network of devices to find it. It's a lot larger than more localized trackers from Apple, Samsung, or Tile, but that always-on connection should be worth it if you're hoping to track things like luggage or vehicles.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

7 New Google Workspace Features Making It Easier to Work From Home

Over the past year, many tools have emerged that allow seamless remote collaboration, but Google Workspace stands out. It is because of the special features that are added with this upgrade from G-Suite, which is the original collection of Google apps. With only a few changes, these tools make real-time collaboration possible in a way that enhances productivity.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Score a 2020 Roku Ultra for 30% off On Amazon

While supplies last, Amazon has 2020 Roku Ultra streaming media players for $69, or $30 off their $99.99 MSRP. You can save time and money by giving up your old fray of loose wires and lost adapters for this high-powered streaming hub from Roku. If 115+ live channels aren’t enough to keep you entertained, the Roku Ultra has a wealth of USB and HDMI ports as well as Bluetooth and 4K connectivity.
Electronicsreviewed.com

This popular DIY home security system is the best one you can buy right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Affordable, whole-home security you can manage from anywhere. The SimpliSafe Home Security System is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, has a built-in 24-hour battery backup in the event of a power...
Electronicsimore.com

Apple-backed smart home alliance launches new connectivity standard

The Zigbee Alliance has rebranded to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). The group has announced Matter, its new connectivity standard. The Zigbee Alliance has a new name and a new standard. The Zigbee Alliance, now known as the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), has announced Matter, its new connectivity standard for...
ElectronicsInman.com

Smart Home Tech: What are the top smart devices for pets?

For homeowners with pets, smart tech can be a great way to keep an eye on these furry friends and provide them with what they need to stay happy and healthy. Here are a few devices that pet owners will find particularly useful. Pets are important members of our family,...
Cell Phonesgadgethacks.com

Apple & Google Need to Add This Key Samsung Security Feature

Pretend you're a phone thief for a moment. You might be a pickpocket or a stickup kid, but you're in possession of other people's phones on a regular basis. Now ask yourself this: what's the first thing you do after you steal a phone?. Any real phone thief with half...
BusinessZDNet

Google expects 20% of employees to work from home

After announcing last year new remote work policies, Google on Wednesday confirmed it expects around 20 percent of its employees to work from home. Google's new policies reflect the growing recognition within the tech industry that its employees want more flexibility in terms of when and where they work -- flexibility enabled by the industry's own products and services.
Home & Gardenkellyinthecity.com

Mitch’s Smart Home

As on of the dorkier dudes on the internet, I’ve taken it on myself to internet-enable every corner of my home. And, to the surprise of my wife, I’m here to report that it’s all working well and totally worth the effort. Take that, Kelly!. Kelly here. I feel like...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Personalized Audio Technology Headphones

SoundID personalized audio technology is integrated into the new Drop and THX Panda Wireless Headphones. Sonarworks and Drop's partnership led to the groundbreaking audiophile headphones offering audio at its purest, free of distortion and wires. The advanced audio technology also includes SoundID’s Advanced Parametric EQ feature. With its advanced audio...
Technologysixcolors.com

New smart-home tech alliance is ‘Matter’

Stephen Shankland of CNET reports that the CHIP smart-home alliance announced back in December 2019 by Apple, Google, Amazon, and others, has a new name and is going to start rolling out publicly later this year:. Matter, the name of the alliance, will let smart devices, such as lightbulbs you...
ElectronicsMacworld

How to change the AirTag battery

Apple says the AirTag battery will last about a year. When that time comes, it’s really easy to change the battery. AirTag uses a CR2032 battery, the kind of battery often found in remote controls and other handy devices. You can find them in most stores that sell batteries and they cost a couple of bucks each.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Google making it easier to set up smart home devices

Google is updating its Home app to make setting up devices quicker. This is a big win for anyone that attempting to setup more than one smart device at a time. To speed up the process, Google now remembers some of your smart home preferences, including what music app you use and other settings. Previously, the smart home system only remembered your Wi-Fi information across multiple devices.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Google’s Nest Wifi 5 Router is $80 off for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $379.99 (save $80) Everyone wants a bigger home with thicker walls, but with those structural perks comes spotty Wi-Fi. Enter Google’s Nest Wifi, which combines a Wi-Fi router and two Wi-Fi points to boost coverage up to 350 square metres for up to 300 connected devices.
Businesstechxplore.com

Amazon, Apple and Google unite to certify smart home devices

Tech giants Amazon, Apple and Google have announced their support of Matter, a standard focusing on capable and secure smart devices for homes. Also known as Internet of Things (IoT) products, these devices include smart door locks, light bulbs and thermostats. With a logo featuring three arrows to symbolize collaboration,...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

This genius control center is the smart home gadget I’ve been waiting for

This story is part of an ongoing DIY smart home series. Be sure to check out the latest installments to follow the renovation process from start to finish. I knew the Brilliant Smart Home System would become the heart of my entire DIY smart home once I decided to use smart switches instead of smart light bulbs a few months ago. But, admittedly, I’ve procrastinated the installation process, which required replacing our reliable 3-gang light switch with a high-tech touchscreen panel.