Nest Update Will Make Google's Gadgets Work With New Smart Home Standard

If you have a Google account, chances are that a lot more info than you think is tracked and stored within it. It's not all bad, though. Google does a good job trying to keep that all as private as possible, but it doesn't hurt to review that info by knowing how to secure your Google account using Privacy Checkup. There are many security measures put into place by Google to help keep your info safe from prying eyes, even if you have the most secure Android phone around — stuff happens.