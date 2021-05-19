Flash Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Anderson County in east central Kansas Eastern Coffey County in east central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Garnett, Waverly, Colony, Westphalia, Kincaid, Lone Elm, Harris and Le Roy. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED