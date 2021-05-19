newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Coffey by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Anderson County in east central Kansas Eastern Coffey County in east central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Garnett, Waverly, Colony, Westphalia, Kincaid, Lone Elm, Harris and Le Roy. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Anderson County, KS
City
Garnett, KS
City
Waverly, KS
City
Westphalia, KS
City
Le Roy, KS
City
Kincaid, KS
County
Coffey County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Anderson Coffey#Colony#Doppler Radar#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Deaths#Highways#Target Area#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Princeton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Richmond, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 194.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.