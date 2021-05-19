Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ector; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ECTOR AND WEST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Odessa, moving southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Odessa, West Odessa, Odessa Schlemeyer Field and Pleasant Farms. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 110 and 122.

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lomax, or 15 miles northwest of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Spotters reporting tennis ball sized hail southwest of Stanton. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 145 and 183. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-15 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTH CENTRAL ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Goldsmith, or 18 miles northeast of Kermit, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldsmith and Notrees. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-04-29 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Midland The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crane County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Western Glasscock County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Rankin, Greenwood, Garden City, Goldsmith, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Midkiff, Skywest Airport, Cotton Flat, Spraberry, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Pleasant Farms, Saint Lawrence, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Stiles and Best.