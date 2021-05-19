Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Midland The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crane County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Western Glasscock County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Rankin, Greenwood, Garden City, Goldsmith, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Midkiff, Skywest Airport, Cotton Flat, Spraberry, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Pleasant Farms, Saint Lawrence, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Stiles and Best.