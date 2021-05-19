Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ector; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ECTOR AND WEST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Odessa, moving southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Odessa, West Odessa, Odessa Schlemeyer Field and Pleasant Farms. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 110 and 122.alerts.weather.gov