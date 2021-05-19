Walker Strong Initiative benefit planned in honor of fallen Trooper Walker

The push to get bullet-resistant windshields for law enforcement was sparked by the death of Trooper Chad Walker . The non-profit MAG, Inc. that started the movement is now holding a fundraiser June 25th through the 27th that has the potential to save law enforcement lives.

Small town roots run deep in Groesbeck, Texas and so does the wound from Trooper Walker's death.

"When this happened it definitely rocked our community," said MAG, Inc Organizer Bryce Worsham.

Trooper Walker received a hero's service after being ambushed by a gunman. The bullets that killed him pierced the patrol car windshield first.

"To have the minimum protection of a windshield that they can at least be trained and be behind and use effectively in a way they can't be ambushed," said Worsham.

Bryce Worsham and Ryan Smith are part of the local non-profit Mutual Assistance Group, Inc.

"We just want to make sure this kind of thing never happens again," said Smith.

Within two weeks of Walker's death, they were in Austin fighting to have bullet-resistant windshields in every DPS Troopers vehicle.

"Especially in Texas, we value our law enforcement. Most of the time it takes one person to stand up and the rest will follow. And we've done that...it really has started a full movement," said Worsham.

Funding is expected to pass this legislative session so every DPS patrol vehicle can have bullet-resistant windshields. Which would protect the officer inside from virtually all handgun calibers, giving them a window of opportunity to survive.

"Now we are transitioning to local law enforcement and once we get that accomplished in the future we'd like to see a regulatory agency established. Everyone has a regulatory agency that is in charge of safety and procedure. We would like to see something established where they can go in and say, if you don't have the minimum protection for your officer, you can't have him go out for his basic safety," said Worsham.

MAG is organizing the Walker Strong Initiative Fundraiser to help reach that goal.

"We're always talking about backing the blue. It's time to show up and be there and let's make this happen," said Smith.

There will be more than 25 bands, a BBQ cookoff, cornhole tournament, food and fun for the whole family. Go to their Facebook Page for more information.