Warrenton, VA

Northern Virginia Daily

legacy.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Graham Hackley, 72, noted for his passion for art and Contemporary American Folk Art (Kentucky Folk Art, in particular), died suddenly in Warrenton, VA, May 14, 2021, while vacationing with family in the area. Born in Warrenton on November 9, 1948, Larry was raised in Amissville, VA in the home where his father was born, once commenting that he felt he had grown up "in a Norman Rockwell painting". Larry lived most of his life in Kentucky, residing in Berea, KY at the time of his death.

www.legacy.com
