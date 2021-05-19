newsbreak-logo
Troy, AL

TPD seeking shooting witnesses

By Huck Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 20 hours ago

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Park Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, about 5:30 p.m. the department responded to a report of a shooting on Park Street. Officers arrived in the 1200 block, Barr said, and located a male victim with non life-threatening injuries. Barr said the residence had been fired into. Barr said the Troy Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center.

