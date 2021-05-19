Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Before Their Meeting

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for your time and welcome to Copenhagen. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s just wonderful to be here. It’s always wonderful to be among friends and to feel that in the work we’re doing with the government but also with the people we are joined by so many of the same – the same values, the same interests. And in a world that’s more and more complicated and more and more complex, I think the thing all of us want most and rely on most is friendship, partnership, collaboration, and the partnership between the United States and Denmark is remarkably strong.