Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Before Their Meeting
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening. I'm pleased to be meeting with Sergey for the first time in my capacity as the Secretary of State. And as President Biden shared with President Putin, we seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia. We think that's good for our people, good for the Russian people, and, indeed, good for the world. And we find ourselves here today, actually, for the Arctic Council meetings, where Russia and the United States have cooperated well in the past, and we look forward and hope certainly to do that going forward, especially as you assume the chairmanship of the council.