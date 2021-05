Penei Sewell was a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions. It definitely gave Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal a pretty good feeling. Moving forward, it can only help the Ducks on the recruiting trail if they can get consistent top 10 picks in the draft. Sewell went in the top 10 despite opting out of the 2020 season. He had stellar play in 2018 and ‘19, rating out as one of the top college offensive linemen in recent memory.