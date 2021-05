On April 23, students and staff from Horizon Christian School took a fieldtrip to Ken Jernsted Airfield to visit with Hood River Soaring pilots. Kindergarten through sixth grade classes went to three learning stations at Hood River Soaring: Weather, 1-26 Gliders, and a towing demonstration, where each class watched their teacher be towed into the air in an ASK21 training glider by a Piper Pawnee. The students watched the glider release, and then the glider landed with each class cheering as their teacher safely landed in front of them. The ASK21 training glider is also used at the United States Air Force Academy to train freshmen cadets.