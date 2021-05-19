Foster care month raises awareness

Tampa, Florida—May 7, 2021—The National Youth Advocate Program (“NYAP”), a local non-profit and leading provider of specialized foster care services in the state of Florida, has been working alongside the Tampa Bay community for a new program designed to serve some of the county’s most challenging youth in foster care. Via a contract with Eckerd Connects, NYAP finds “ordinary” families in Hillsborough, Pasco, or Pinellas Counties and provides specialized training and coaching for them to become CANEI Foster Parents to help these youth, many of whom have experienced trauma and neglect. What makes NYAP’s CANEI Foster Parent program different is that all youth and foster families will receive NYAP’s “Constant and Never Ending Improvement” (CANEI) services, a program model that utilizes restorative justice and other evidence informed approaches to help youth reduce recidivism, teaching them how to live positively and productively in their own communities. Providing so much more than traditional therapy, CANEI involves service learning projects and emphasizes community connectedness, educational/vocational support, and mindfulness. CANEI Foster Parents who are caring for Tampa Bay’s foster teens will receive financial compensation higher than the traditional average from the State and more than double the amount of training than a traditional foster family. In addition to compensation and coaching, CANEI Foster Parents will also receive intensive ongoing support once a youth is placed in their family, including weekly group therapy sessions for the youth and.