Troy, NY

Scott Berliner's decade of golf invincibility comes to an end

By Pete Dougherty
Times Union
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY — One of the most impressive streaks in Capital Region golf history came to an end Wednesday. It might take a couple of more years to fully appreciate it. Saratoga Spa assistant pro Scott Berliner had won the Northeastern New York PGA's signature event, its Stroke Play Championship, 10 straight times. He held the trophy, which includes the name of golf legend Gene Sarazen, every year since he first became eligible to play in 2011.

www.timesunion.com
