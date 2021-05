Itchy eyes. Runny nose. Every single time you step outside you’re sneezing, sniffling, and coughing. You’re likely not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, affects 60 million people in the United States — and many of these people feel their symptoms most in the spring and summer. The increase in allergies during the spring has to do with climate change and how it impacts rain, temperature, and how much carbon dioxide is in the air. Most importantly, higher pollen counts can impact your allergies, too: The stuff can trigger a variety of reactions such as watery and itchy eyes, congestion, and allergic conjunctivitis.