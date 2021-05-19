newsbreak-logo
'Good Sam': Sophia Bush Returns to Primetime in First Look Photos

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is returning to prime-time television. As a part of their official upfront announcements. CBS released first look photos of Good Sam, the upcoming medical drama starring Bush and Jason Isaacs. The show was given a full-season pick-up and will air on CBS for the 2021-2022 fall season. Good Sam tells the story of "Dr. Samantha Griffith (Bush) as she learns the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, a role she’s had ever since the legendary leader of the place — her father (Isaacs) — fell into a coma. But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business."

