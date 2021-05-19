newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Chilton hopes good day at Indy helps Carlin turn corner

By MICHAEL MAROT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xJck_0a52P1d700

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Max Chilton could have panicked when travel rules stranded him in England and forced him to miss an IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Instead, the 30-year-old driver and his Carlin team stayed poised, focused and disciplined.

The composure appears to be paying off as Chilton had the third-fastest lap without a tow Wednesday in practice for the Indianapolis 500. It was a boost after the Carlin team spent most of the first two practice days near the bottom of the speed charts.

“We’ve always struggled on speedways and super speedways so we made a big, big push over the winter,” Chilton said after his lap of 220.799 mph. “I think we were fourth yesterday, third today and we spent the final hour working in race trim, which is something we don’t always get to do. So things are going well.”

Just being on track was a relief for Chilton, who returned to England last month because he doesn’t typically race the oval events. He skipped the doubleheader at Texas and figured he’d have no issues returning in time for last weekend’s Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course.

He was wrong.

“We had been allowed to travel with a waiver but something in the administration changed,” he said. “That’s what we believe it was.”

Chilton was aided by U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana, as well as IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske and league president Mark Miles, who teamed to get Chilton into the United States.

Carlin withdrew the entry Friday morning and when Chilton arrived in Chicago halfway through Saturday’s the race, he listened to the second half on the radio as he drove to Indy in a passenger car.

When practice for the Indianapolis 500 began Tuesday, there were more bumps. During the first hour of track time, Chilton’s air hose came apart and started fluttering in the wind as he turned laps. Then as crew members tried to fix it, light rain brought out a yellow flag. Chilton wound up with the fourth slowest car out of 34 at 221.890 mph.

Rather than make wholesale changes, though, Carlin stuck to the plan. On Wednesday, Chilton moved up to No. 26 with a fast lap of 223.190 but he wound up third on the non-tow leaderboard behind two 500 winners — Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud.

“I think the best thing is we’re being disciplined,” he said. “We’ve definitely been in much worse shape.”

WOMEN’S WORLD

Four months after Beth Paretta announced she would form a race team of mostly women, she returned to the speedway with a roster of crew members for Simona de Silvestro’s No. 16 Chevrolet that includes at least 10 women.

Andra Buzatu, a mechanic who served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, said crew members have been practicing pit stops at Team Penske’s shop in North Carolina. Over the past several months, Buzatu said the team has cut its times from 17 or 18 seconds to roughly five. But it won’t be all women on pit lane for the May 30 race.

“The crew over the wall will be co-ed,” Paretta said. “The No. 1 priority is safety and then competition. And if you don’t see any women over the wall at the 500, then you’ll see that moving forward.”

LOCAL TIES

Team owner Dennis Reinbold is back at the 500 with a familiar driver, Sage Karam, a new paint scheme and sponsorship heavy on Indiana businesses.

Reinbold’s new primary sponsor is AES Indiana, formerly known as Indianapolis Power & Light. His other sponsors are all Indiana businesses, too — the 500 Festival, Mecum Auctions and Sun King Brewery. Together, they’re helping Dreyer & Reinbold Racing get back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plan to transition into a full-time IndyCar team.

“We’ve taken the time to refocus and reprioritize what’s important to us and that’s this month,” Reinbold said. “So we’re still trying to grow and become a full-time team. The series is really on fire and growing, and we want to be part of that growth so we’re still working toward our goal. It just got postponed a little bit.”

CLAUSON HONORED

Music City Grand Prix officials will honor the late Bryan Clauson by naming its pole-winner award after him.

Qualifying on the street course in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled for Aug. 7 — the five-year anniversary of Clauson’s death. The 27-year-old racer died from injuries suffered in a crash at the Belleville Nationals midget race in Nebraska.

The trophy celebrates Clauson’s racing career and his decision to be an organ donor, which has been credited with saving five lives and helping another 75 lives with tissue donations.

“Bryan Clauson was the definition of a racer. He was an extremely talented driver and just an incredible person,” Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews said. “Losing him was very painful on the entire racing community, but his legacy lives on and there’s no truer statement than that. His heart literally lives on. By presenting the NTT P1 Award winner with the Bryan Clauson Pole Trophy, we at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix want to recognize Bryan’s generosity and encourage others to #BeTheGift.”

___

AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer also contributed to this report.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
City
Nashville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Sage Karam
Person
Max Chilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Indianapolis 500#Race#Pit Lane#Ap#Indycar Series#Chevrolet#The U S Coast Guard#Team Penske#Dreyer Reinbold Racing#Aes Indiana#Ntt#Laps#Super Speedways#England#Chicago#Belleville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INracer.com

RACER's 2021 Indianapolis 500 resource guide

SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern):. 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rookie Orientation and Refreshers. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Veterans and all who’ve completed ROP/Refresher requirements. WEDNESDAY, MAY 19. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. THURSDAY, MAY 20. 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Open practice. FRIDAY, MAY 21, FAST FRIDAY.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Safety template works at IMS

I really didn’t know what to expect this past Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, while they’ve taken every precaution to make the Cathedral of Motorsports safe, it’s ultimately up to the race fans who pass through the gate to be responsible for their own health and safety during this ongoing pandemic.
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002. The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000...
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Monday marks 25th anniversary of Scott Brayton’s death during Indy 500 practice

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was 25 years ago Monday that Coldwater native Scott Brayton lost his life in a crash during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After winning his second straight pole for the 1996 Indianapolis 500, the 37-year-old Brayton was making a practice run in a backup car on May 17, 1996 when a right rear tire deflated, causing the car to go into a spin.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indianapolis, INaftermarketnews.com

BorgWarner’s $380K Rolling Indy 500 Jackpot Up For Grabs

BorgWarner is once again increasing the anticipation of the Indianapolis500 outcome with its rolling jackpot, now sitting at $380,000, at stake. The prize money payout will go to the next back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, with Takuma Sato in the driver’s seat this year to claim the jackpot if he makes it to victory circle. Every year, the company adds an additional $20,000 to the hefty prize money; if there is not a back-to-back victory for the winning driver, the funds get rolled over to the following year’s race.
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indianapolis, INmynews13.com

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Detroit Tourism story

DETROIT (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on tourism in Detroit, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament held in the Indianapolis area brought $620 million in spending to the region and that attendance at each game was limited 250 people. Visit Indy Chief Executive Leonard Hoops said that according to preliminary estimates the tournament brought about $100 million to the region, while attendance was limited to 25% of each game venue’s capacity.
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Indianapolis, INNCAA.com

2021 NCAA Division II women's rowing championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships. The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, serving as hosts.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

‘A friend we never met’: First African American female graduate of Arsenal Tech finally honored

For nearly four decades, Bessie Alethia Anderson Speights lay in anonymity near the southwestern-most corner of Floral Park Cemetery on the city’s west side. Now, anyone who visits her gravesite will find a proper headstone for Speights, the first African American female graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and an elementary teacher for more than 30 years.