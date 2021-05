Looking for something different to do today in Las Vegas? Grab your group or your sweetie and book a sail along the waters of The Venetian on a gondola ride. Guests can coast along the waters indoors of The Grand Canal Shoppes as the gondolier serenades or take it outdoors and float along the waters Stripside and enjoy the sunshine. Twice a day, guests can also catch the Gondolier March—gondoliers serenade in unison through the indoor canals at 9:50 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.