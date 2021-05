This article is part of our MLB Betting series. The first ten days of May did see an expected uptick in offense, with batting average up nine points, from .232 to .241, over April, mostly thanks to a nine-point jump in batting average on balls in play (.283 to .292). Run scoring was up as well, to 4.68 runs per game, but that's influenced by the extreme run environment in extra innings: a 781 OPS that is 45 to 50 points higher than the highest regular innings, the first and third.