Many people leave with jobs after Frayser job-fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The struggle for many companies to find workers meant most of the people FOX13 talked to at a job fair in Frayser Wednesday left with a job.

More than 30 companies showed up to help job seekers, particularly those who don’t have transportation or a clean criminal record.

The good thing about this job fair, there were at least seven companies that would hire people with a criminal background.

Another problem is transportation.

People who FOX13 spoke with said they struggle to drive from places like Frayser or Raleigh to other parts like downtown or East Memphis where most of the jobs are.

“That’s how I ended up losing my last job because I couldn’t get to work,” said Curtis Felix, a job seeker and student at Mississippi Valley State University.

“FedEx, Federal Express, found 35 employees today, some of which will be taking advantage of the transportation from Frayser to the hub and back,” said Ricky Floyd, pastor of Pursuit of God Church.

They’re relying on those jobs to help pay for college over the summer.

Most of the recruiters said they’re paying as much as $22 an hour with good benefits.

