Auction for Queen Mary lease expected to be delayed until summer

By Kelly Puente
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 20 hours ago
The Queen Mary off the coast of Downtown Long Beach, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The lease to operate Long Beach’s Queen Mary is set to go to auction this week in Delaware bankruptcy court, but city officials on Wednesday said they expect the bidding will be delayed until later this summer as the city and the ship’s former operator battle over millions of dollars in failed lease obligations.

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.

