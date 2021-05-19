Auction for Queen Mary lease expected to be delayed until summer

The Queen Mary off the coast of Downtown Long Beach, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The lease to operate Long Beach’s Queen Mary is set to go to auction this week in Delaware bankruptcy court, but city officials on Wednesday said they expect the bidding will be delayed until later this summer as the city and the ship’s former operator battle over millions of dollars in failed lease obligations.

