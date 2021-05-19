newsbreak-logo
Low potential for severe weather into the weekend

By John Robison
KCBD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a morning of showers and storms, more rain through this evening. The potential for severe will be low, but a few storms could produce large hail and high winds. Rain chances will decrease through Thursday morning with sunshine expected for tomorrow afternoon. Friday also looks...

