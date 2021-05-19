newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cache County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Utah Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH SOUTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTH CENTRAL UTAH COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a dry thunderstorm near Alpine, or 12 miles southeast of Sandy moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Lehi, Draper, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Heber, Alpine, Summit Park, Daniel, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Wasatch Mountain State Park, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Mill Creek Canyon, Highland, Cedar Hills, Midway and Charleston. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 143 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 18.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
County
Rich County, UT
City
Summit Park, UT
City
Lehi, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
City
Pleasant Grove, UT
City
Daniel, UT
County
Weber County, UT
City
Heber City, UT
County
Utah County, UT
City
Cedar Hills, UT
County
Wasatch County, UT
County
Cache County, UT
City
American Fork, UT
City
Alpine, UT
County
Morgan County, UT
County
Summit County, UT
City
Highland, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Special Weather Statement#Us Route 40#Wasatch Mountains South#Mountains I 80#North Snyderville Basin#Cottonwood Canyon#Lake#Mill Creek Canyon#Southwestern Summit#South Snyderville Basin#Mdt#Uinta#Charleston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Weber County in northern Utah East central Box Elder County in northern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT * At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Willard, or 9 miles south of Brigham City, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogden, Brigham City, North Ogden, Hooper, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Bear River City, Corinne, South Willard, West Haven, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City, West Warren, Wilson, Warren, West Weber and Slaterville. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 345 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBER AND EASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES At 246 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Ogden, or near Ogden, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogden, Brigham City, North Ogden, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, South Willard, West Haven, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City, Eden, Liberty, Warren and Slaterville. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 345 and 362. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

'Keep an eye to the sky' on Sunday with thunderstorms expected, forecasters say

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Scattered thunderstorms were expected in northern Utah on Sunday and forecasters advised those recreating outside to "keep an eye to the sky." Storms were expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. from Provo to Ogden and to move northward toward the Utah-Idaho state line through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. 2News meteorologists project stormy weather is possible through approximately 7 p.m. for the Wasatch Front.
Utah StateUS News and World Report

Bodies of 2 Missing Jet Skiers Found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests for the outing on the state's largest freshwater lake, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office told KTVX-TV.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

White water kayak racing today

PROVO CANYON, Utah. — Today, from 11:00 – 5:00, spectating will be available for the Provo River white water kayak race at the base of Bridal Veil Falls.  This is the third annual competition in the Utah County’s Provo Canyon, accessible by driving 40 minutes from Park City through Heber City, ending up adjacent to […]
Utah Stateksl.com

2 missing overnight after trip to Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Authorities are searching for two individuals who were last believed to be on Utah Lake Saturday afternoon. The Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. saying that two men on a single Jet Ski had left from the Knolls area of Utah Lake around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and had not returned, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
Wasatch County, UThebervalleyradio.com

Crash Near Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday, UDOT reported a crash at milepost 20 on U.S. Highway 189 at Deer Creek Reservoir at 1:28 pm. The estimated clearance time is 2:30 pm. More information is available at udottraffic.utah.gov or on the UDOT app.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 320 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported two more documented deaths and 320 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day. That brings positive cases to 402,325 and total deaths to 2,258. The two who died, reportedly prior to April 14, were:
Weber County, UTGephardt Daily

Weber County search and rescue teams assists lost hikers on back side of Ben Lomond

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County search and rescue teams assisted two lost hikers on the back side of Ben Lomond Tuesday evening. “Two males went for an afternoon hike,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. “When they got on top, they ran into snow and kept hiking. Their adventures took them down the back side of the mountain into some steep terrain. They realized that they could not make it back up the mountain and called for help.”
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake felt across northern Utah Thursday night

ENTERPRISE, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A magnitude 2.9 earthquake centered six miles outside the small town of Enterprise in Morgan County was felt across parts northern Utah Thursday night. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 8:14 p.m. about seven miles below the surface.