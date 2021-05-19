Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County search and rescue teams assisted two lost hikers on the back side of Ben Lomond Tuesday evening. “Two males went for an afternoon hike,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. “When they got on top, they ran into snow and kept hiking. Their adventures took them down the back side of the mountain into some steep terrain. They realized that they could not make it back up the mountain and called for help.”