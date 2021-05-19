Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Utah Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH SOUTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTH CENTRAL UTAH COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a dry thunderstorm near Alpine, or 12 miles southeast of Sandy moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Lehi, Draper, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Heber, Alpine, Summit Park, Daniel, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Wasatch Mountain State Park, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Mill Creek Canyon, Highland, Cedar Hills, Midway and Charleston. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 143 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 18.alerts.weather.gov