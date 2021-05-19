Special Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ziebach STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Red Elm, or 8 miles southwest of Dupree, moving west at 5 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Red Elm.alerts.weather.gov