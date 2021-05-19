newsbreak-logo
Ziebach County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ziebach STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Red Elm, or 8 miles southwest of Dupree, moving west at 5 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Red Elm.

Dupree, SD
Ziebach County, SD
Red Flag Warning issued for Perkins County, Ziebach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Perkins County; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327...328...329...AND 330 .Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 328 AND 330 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 328 Perkins County and 330 Ziebach County. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.