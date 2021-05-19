MPD building relations with the community with BBQ fundraiser

Milwaukee police officers in District Three got outside and invited residents over for a barbecue Wednesday.

District Three is a large and diverse area that stretches from portions of Center Street all the way to Mayfair Road. MPD hopes events like these will build better relationships with the community.

On the corner of Lisbon and North, the grill was going outside MPD’s District Three, as people lined up for BBQ.

Officers teamed up with Empower MKE , inviting the public out for barbeque, courtesy of Slo' Motion BBQ .

All proceeds went to Empower MKE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young adults in legal trouble avoid prison through the court system. The organization also works to strengthen police-community relations in Milwaukee.

Officers are focusing not only on making sure the force engages the community, but that it reflects it.

