newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Film fest documentary follows journey of transgender child

By Diana Gutierrez
WISN
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — "Joychild," a documentary that highlights transgender youth, debuted at the Milwaukee International Film Festival earlier this month. Director Aurora Brachman said she's learned a lot from the 8-year-old featured in the film who came out to their mom as transgender. "I was just so blown away by the...

www.wisn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Gender#Transgender Youth#Documentary Festival#Story Time#Children And Youth#All My Children#Milwaukee Film#Director Aurora Brachman#Loving Reception#Kids#Truth#Thought#Emotional Intelligence#Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
Related
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries. New stop on...
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

B&E WEekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 5/16 – 5/22/21

It finally feels like summer, and Milwaukee’s music scene is ready for a busy few months. There’s tons of new music in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, including new tracks from So Zuppy, MNTRY, B~Free and many more! Don’t forget that you can follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more weekly playlists, and check out this week’s Weekly Jams below:
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeecourieronline.com

LIVING LEGENDS: Reuben Harpole’s Secret: Be True to the Day You Were Born

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. This is the first in an occasional series of stories that honor members of Milwaukee’s vibrant senior community. He’s never been elected, but many in...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 2nd 'Parade of Honor' to take place May 23

MILWAUKEE - Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s (SSHF) second "Parade of Honor" will take place on Sunday, May 23 when more than 100 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will take part in a car parade from the Uecker Lot of American Family Field through downtown Milwaukee, past the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, and back to the Uecker Lot.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1

MILWAUKEE - Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is slated to rock the BMO Harris Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday, Oct. 1. Pre-sale tickets...
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Pressing issues and strategies in philanthropy│Ep. 62

Joan Prince, retired vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement at UW-Milwaukee, leads a conversation with Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and JoAnne Anton, director of Herb Kohl Philanthropies, during a recent Tuesday program at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. The group addresses the thinking leading philanthropists are bringing to addressing pressing issues in the community.
Milwaukee, WImiad.edu

MIAD students illustrate book that reinforces early language development for children

Through the MIAD Innovation Center, MIAD students and recent alumni Julia Elaine ’21 (Illustration), Kylie Gritt ’21 (Illustration), Katherine Hambrock ’21 (Communication Design) and Mallory Kubenik ’20 (Communication Design) illustrated a book that reinforces early language development for children. Rebecca Landa, Ph.D., CEO of Bundle of Learning, wrote the book,...