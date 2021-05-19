Department of Health Highlights Medical Marijuana Program Following Quarterly Board Meeting

newsbreak-logo
HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Health today highlighted the state’s medical marijuana program following the quarterly Medical Marijuana Advisory Board Meeting. The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board works to ensure that Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program provides patients with access to the latest treatments and meets to discuss patient care, patient safety and new, high-quality research methods.

Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Harrisburg, PALancaster Online

Diocese of Harrisburg lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated at Mass, plans return to full capacity

The Diocese of Harrisburg announced this weekend their revised mask and capacity guidelines to align with local, state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated parishioners – those who have let two weeks pass since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.
Pennsylvania Statetricountyindependent.com

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Weekly COVID-19 Update: 504,764 Vaccinations to Date in Chester County

State Public Health Laboratory in Exton Tests for COVID-19; Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) today confirmed 331 additional...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Harrisburg, PADaily Item

$2.1M in pandemic relief available to Valley restaurants, bars

HARRISBURG — Another $2.1 million in pandemic relief is available for Valley restaurants, bars and other businesses, part of $72 million in pandemic relief in 41 additional counties through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday additional funding after nearly $50 million was provided to...
Harrisburg, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

State set to end jobless benefits program

HARRISBURG – As more people head back to work, the state is ending an unemployment program designed to help workers who’ve exhausted their normal jobless benefits. The extended benefits program offered out-of-work people an extra 13 weeks of benefits. That program is being closed down now that the state’s unemployment...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

A new wave of election directors step in to fill Pa.’s many vacancies — with little training and varying experience

After a ‘nightmare’ year led to massive job turnover among those who run Pennsylvania's elections, there are growing calls for standardized training to provide more support and guidance. Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA. This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Dauphin County, PAlocal21news.com

Vaccine clinic in Northern Dauphin County distributes doses by appointment

Dauphin County continued its efforts to get everyone vaccinated with a vaccine clinic at the Valley Lighthouse in the county's northern reaches. According to a county statement, 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were up for offer by appointment. Vaccinations were kept to those 16 and over, despite the CDC's recent guidance allowing vaccines for those older than 12 years old.
MilitaryPosted by
MyChesCo

VA to Readjudicate Claims for Possible Herbicide Exposure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announces masks aren’t needed for fully vaccinated to attend mass

The Catholic churches in the Harrisburg area are among the many establishments that are relaxing mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the Diocese of Harrisburg announced that “in continued alignment with local, state, and federal health guidelines, effective immediately, all fully vaccinated parishioners no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.”