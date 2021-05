OGDEN — The importance of having a reliable internet connection and computer was significantly underscored over the past year, as scores of people stayed home as much as possible to help stem the spread of COVID-19. But while the technology for many Americans may be viewed as simply a requisite part of everyday life, for others, it's a luxury. But no matter how it's viewed by individual families, being able to connect to the internet in the last year has meant being able to go to work, attend school, pay bills and even socialize with friends and family.