newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, CO

Local water providers evaluate Bolts Lake site for new reservoir

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority on Wednesday issued the following press release on assessing the feasibility of redeveloping Bolts Lake south of Minturn as a water supply reservoir:. The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority are...

www.realvail.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minturn, CO
Eagle, CO
Government
City
Eagle, CO
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Resources#Reservoir#Water Conservation#Water Supplies#Eaglevail#The Empire Zinc Company#Eagle Mine#Downstream Water Quality#Bolts Lake#Water Supply Security#Remediation Efforts#Property#Superfund Sites#Storage#Private Land#Deep Excavation#Public Lands#Passive Recreation#Multiple Entities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Northwestern Water & Sewer District provides project updates

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined. Work may be delayed due to weather.
Eudora, KSLJWORLD

Eudora buys 12-acre site for new water plant for $300,000

The Eudora City Commission has made its first investment in the construction of a new water treatment plant with the purchase of property on which it intends to build the facility. At their May 10 meeting, commissioners approved purchase of about 12 acres at 2216 N. 1420 Road owned by...
EnvironmentVermilion Standard

Wild fires near Cold Lake city limits keep fire crews busy

Dry conditions this spring have kept Cold Lake Fire-Rescue busy responding to wild fires. In April alone, the department responded to more than a dozen of these fires in the Municipal District of Bonnyville. “Conditions are extremely dry right now and fire will spread fast,” said Jeff Fallow, Cold Lake’s...
Drinksmidfloridanewspapers.com

Commercial proposed along Hammock Road Trail

SEBRING — County advisory boards heard a request to change land use and zoning of 13 parcels on Hammock Road to commercial. Twelve of those parcels front the Hammock Road Trail, a 3.7-mile cycling and hiking path from U.S. 27 to Highlands Hammock State Park that runs along the south side of Hammock Road.
Warrenton, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Protect the Warrenton Reservoir to protect our water supply

I have always believed that equality should be reached by helping the rest of the world improve their standard of living rather than reducing ours. And it bothers me when I see suggestions leading to degrading our water quality that could effectively put us in the position of joining two-thirds of the world’s population in not having ready access to potable water. That situation has recently been suggested in an earlier letter proposing development around the Warrenton Reservoir. [“Plan Warrenton 2020 is a nice coloring book, but it’s not a realistic, balanced plan,” Fauquier Times, March 17]
Seattle, WAshorelineareanews.com

Lake Forest Park reservoir cover replacement project

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) owns and operates a drinking water reservoir at NE 195th Street near Horizon View Park in Lake Forest Park. The reservoir has a floating cover that is in need of replacement. This month, SPU will perform construction activities to remove the existing floating cover, perform some...
Troy, NYwamc.org

Troy Begins $40M Project To Replace Tomhannock Reservoir Water Main Lines

Troy has launched a multi-year effort to replace critical water transmission lines that connect the city’s Tomhannock Reservoir to the Water Treatment Plant. The nearly $40 million dollar infrastructure project will ensure daily delivery of over 21 million gallons of clean water from the Tomhannock 6½ miles northeast of the city through the Troy Water plant.
Politicsnorthcountydailystar.com

Lake Wohlford Replacement Dam

Lake Wohlford Replacement Dam – the project involves a new dam downstream (west) of the existing dam and partial deconstruction of the existing dam. The replacement dam would feature an outlet tower that is integrated into the dam’s upstream face; the top of the existing outlet tower would be demolished, and the bottom of the existing outlet tower and the outlet pipe would be filled with sand and abandoned in place. The project would entail improvement and extension of an existing unpaved access road located west of the Lake Wohlford Marina, extending it to the right (north) abutment of the replacement dam. The project’s EIR was certified on August 23, 2020. The next step for the project’s implementation involves the submission and approval of permits and agreements by the wildlife agencies. In order to obtain environmental permits for construction, the City must prepare upstream restoration and mitigation plans, short term and long-term habitat management plans, a watershed evaluation, perform field protocol surveys, and update the Jurisdictional Wetland Delineation survey.
Detroit Lakes, MNlakesarearadio.net

Open House set for New Waste Water Treatment Facility in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities will unveil its new Waste Water facility on Tuesday, May 18. The improved wastewater treatment facility is located at the same site as the current treatment facility, with new components built over and adjacent to existing structures. The facility will handle an average flow of 2.21 million gallons of wastewater per day, but must also be capable of treating peak flow events as great as 6.11 million gallons per day.
Sciencetellicovillageconnection.com

WATeR samples locations on Tellico Lake

The Watershed Association of the Tellico Reservoir was formed to protect and preserve the environment in the Tellico watershed. As a part of this mission, one of its committees, the Water Quality Improvement Committee, has undertaken several long-term studies to look at the clarity of the Tellico Reservoir due to concerns about the possible increase in “greening” of the lake.
Halstead, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Spring Lake Resort under water advisory

HALSTEAD, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for a local campground. The Spring Lake Resort near Halstead was issued the advisory May 7 after a water line break which resulted in lost pressure in the system. The advisory is not COVID-19...
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

New Main Street water main will go in this week in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — Construction along Main Street continues this week with more work expected at the Saranac Avenue intersection and along the north end of the street, as well as on Mirror Lake Drive. This week, construction crews plan to continue to install a new water main, starting on the...
Lifestylewhqr.org

Sinkholes and shoreline erosion: Snows Cut Park to close permanently

“Our team has, for years, conducted safety assessments with the county’s Risk Management, relocated fencing, and installed signage to prevent visitors from accessing the eroded embankments, but these measures have not been enough to completely ensure the safety of park visitors,” said New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth.
Lifestylenewstalk941.com

Center Hill Lake Campgrounds Reopening After Completing Cleanup Efforts

Ragland Bottom and Floating Mill campgrounds at Center Hill Lake are set to reopen Thursday. A high water event in March postponed the openings of both recreation areas. Park Ranger Ashley Webster said the majority of the cleanup is complete, but strong winds and downed trees delayed the process for some areas.