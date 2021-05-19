Local water providers evaluate Bolts Lake site for new reservoir

Lake Wohlford Replacement Dam – the project involves a new dam downstream (west) of the existing dam and partial deconstruction of the existing dam. The replacement dam would feature an outlet tower that is integrated into the dam’s upstream face; the top of the existing outlet tower would be demolished, and the bottom of the existing outlet tower and the outlet pipe would be filled with sand and abandoned in place. The project would entail improvement and extension of an existing unpaved access road located west of the Lake Wohlford Marina, extending it to the right (north) abutment of the replacement dam. The project’s EIR was certified on August 23, 2020. The next step for the project’s implementation involves the submission and approval of permits and agreements by the wildlife agencies. In order to obtain environmental permits for construction, the City must prepare upstream restoration and mitigation plans, short term and long-term habitat management plans, a watershed evaluation, perform field protocol surveys, and update the Jurisdictional Wetland Delineation survey.