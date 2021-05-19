Report: Iowa State HC Matt Campbell turned down 8-year deal from Lions

Iowa State football wrapped up spring practice this week. Iowa State took a slightly different approach to the spring slate this season and looked to keep players fresh as the team gears up for one of the most anticipated seasons in school history. Head coach Matt Campbell said the program focused mostly on fundamentals and technique and tried to shy away from over-working the players from a physical standpoint. Over the course of the spring, numerous players said they liked the different approach, as they were able to hone their craft without picking up knicks and bruises that come with playing football full-go with pads.