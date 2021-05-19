newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Iowa State HC Matt Campbell turned down 8-year deal from Lions

By Ryan Mathews
msn.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell to be the team’s next head coach, he opened up his introductory press conference with a joke about him telling his agent, Rick Smith, to tell employers to think he was Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Turns out the old adage of...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Iowa Football#Iowa State Football#The Detroit Lions#Cbs Sports#Nbc Sports#Espn#Nfl Teams#Teammates#January#Coaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Recapping Iowa State football's busy spring

Iowa State football wrapped up spring practice this week. Iowa State took a slightly different approach to the spring slate this season and looked to keep players fresh as the team gears up for one of the most anticipated seasons in school history. Head coach Matt Campbell said the program focused mostly on fundamentals and technique and tried to shy away from over-working the players from a physical standpoint. Over the course of the spring, numerous players said they liked the different approach, as they were able to hone their craft without picking up knicks and bruises that come with playing football full-go with pads.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: CBS Sports ranks top head coaching hires

Dennis Dodd isn’t high on the Beamer hire. South Carolina football just wrapped up its 2021 Spring practice season, and now will turn their attention to getting ready for the opener in early September. The Gamecocks are being led for the first time by head coach Shane Beamer, who seems to have breathed new life into the program following back-to-back losing campaigns.
Abington, MAWicked Local

H.S. TRACK: Third year's the charm for Abington girls

The third time was the charm for the Abington High girls track and field team during the Fall 2 season. In just the program’s third season, the Green Wave won the South Shore League Tobin Division title. Those weren’t the only accolades for the team. Maria Wood was the SSL’s Winter Track Female Athlete of the Year, and Matt Campbell was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Iowa StateIndependent

'Grounded in the values': Matt Campbell stays true to himself, wins with Iowa State football

Jamie Pollard admits that he felt like he knew Matt Campbell long before he actually met him. "I kidded Matt, because I felt like I'd stalked him," the Iowa State Athletics Director said of his football coach. "There's so much video. I watched press conferences from when he won, when he lost, offseason, preseason, just so I could see his different mannerisms in different situations. So when I actually met him for the first time, I felt like I already had met him."
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Iowa State lands commitment from transfer Brockington

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program has landed a commitment from Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington. Brockington averaged 12.6 points per game last year for the Nittany Lions. He has averaged 7.9 points per game and shot 43.8 percent from the field in 90 games. Iowa State is...
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions turned down ‘solid’ trade-down offer to draft Penei Sewell

After Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes admitted he was active on the phones both before and during their time on the clock with the seventh overall pick. They had, by his admission, talked about potentially trading up to take the player they would eventually grab anyways—Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell—and they talked about potentially trading down.
NFLchatsports.com

Panthers HC Matt Rhule has a fan in former NFL star turned ESPN analyst

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Matt Rhule. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a fan in former NFL defensive tackle turned ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. The Carolina Panthers seem to have the right man in charge with Matt Rhule. The progressive head coach has grown in stature with every passing year both in college and the professional ranks, which has seen him emerge as one of the league’s brightest young coaches in the process.
NFLKVUE

Report: Jaguars to sign Tebow to one-year deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior story. It looks like Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer will be reunited in the NFL, according to multiple reports. NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign the former quarterback to a 1-year deal...
Iowa StateESPN

Iowa State Cyclones add versatile Izaiah Brockington from Penn State Nittany Lions

AMES, Iowa -- Izaiah Brockington has transferred from Penn State to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility, Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Thursday. Brockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia started 24 of 25 games last season and was the Nittany Lions' second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He also shot a team-best 84.1% on free throws and averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Iowa State247Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the Iowa State roster following offseason additions

Today, CycloneAlert's Michael Swain takes a big picture look at the Iowa State roster after a busy spring that included a lot of player movement. The roster looks a lot different now than it did when T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach in mid-March. In total, five players (Tyler Harris, Darlinstone Dubar, Dudley Blackwell, Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands) from last year's team have put their names in the transfer portal. On the other side, Iowa State has added six transfers in Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington, Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur, Kansas wing Tristan Enaruna, Washington State big man Aljaz Kunc, Denver big man Robert Jones and UNLV guard Caleb Grill. What should fans expect from the incoming transfers as well as four-star guard Tyrese Hunter? And how could Iowa State look to play with the current roster? Those questions are answered on this week's podcast.
NFLPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

WATCH: Tom Brady Adding $6 Million, 77-Foot Boat To Collection

Brady appeared alongside Wajer Yachts via video link to announce the company's latest luxury yacht, a $6 million, 77-foot boat which hasn't even hit the water yet. “I was in New England for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community,” Brady said during the Wajer 77 livestream. “But moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay. The first thing I did when I got here was I said, ‘I need a boat. I need to get out here on this beautiful water.’”
NFLPride Of Detroit

Notes: Dan Campbell breaks down the Detroit Lions’ 2021 draft class

We’ve heard plenty from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes on the team’s 2021 NFL Draft class, but what does the head coach think of the picks, and how does he plan on using them? We’ve heard Dan Campbell preach cooperation between the front office and the coaching staff, so is that what happened over the weekend?
NFLWXYZ

Report: Lions sign rookie DT Alim McNeill to four-year deal

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have signed rookie defensive tackle Alim McNeill to a four-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports McNeill's deal includes a signing bonus of nearly $1.1 million. The Lions selected McNeill in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft...