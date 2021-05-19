newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, MD

FCPS updates face coverings guidelines

By Katryna Perera kperera@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 22 hours ago

Frederick County Public Schools updated its face mask guidelines for students, essential visitors and staff in response to Gov. Larry Hogan's Executive Order and the subsequent Maryland Department of Health directive and order from May 14, according to an FCPS email sent out on Wednesday.

Face coverings are still required inside all FCPS buildings, including classrooms, hallways, cafeterias, auditoriums and gymnasiums.

Face coverings can be removed outside on school grounds during recess, physical education classes and other activities outside of the school building as long as physical distancing can still occur. Students are required to wear face coverings if physical distancing cannot occur.

Face coverings are recommended for all spectators and guests at outdoor events when physical distancing cannot occur.

