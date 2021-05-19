‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine In Talks To Play Alan Scott In HBO Max Series

Finn Wittrock has been seen as both a villain and a heroic character and he’s done great as both, which is why he’s a great pick to play the part of Guy Gardner, perhaps the most controversial Green Lantern ever. Gardner isn’t all bad really since otherwise, it’s not likely that he would have been selected as the backup for Hal Jordan initially, but he’s also a problem at times thanks to his attitude and his inability to be a decent person at all times. But his persona has changed a few times throughout the comics and as such it’s kind of hard to pin down his character now and then given that the character does have a laundry list of problems that begin during his younger years. But selecting Finn for this character is great since all one needs to do is look at his performances in American Horror Story to see how he can go from being one of the worst individuals around to being someone that you would want to be pals with and actually depend on. The comparison for this can be seen best between the role he played in AHS: Freak Show and AHS: 1984. Between Dandy Mott and Bobby Richter, there’s a very wide gap when it comes to the type of acting that each role demands since Dandy was by far one of the most disgusting characters in AHS since he was a spoiled rich kid that thought the world was his for the taking. To prove it he bought a circus, killed most of the cast and crew after being humiliated, and was then drowned by the surviving few that came back to teach him a lesson. The role of Bobby was one that came late in the most recent season of AHS and placed him as the son of the infamous Mr. Jingles, who turned out to be a decent person that was trying to keep his son safely away from a ghost-ridden camp that hadn’t been used in years.