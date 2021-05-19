newsbreak-logo
‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine In Talks To Play Alan Scott In HBO Max Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 20 hours ago

) is in negotiations to join Finn Wittrock in HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series based on the DC characters, from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Irvine would play Alan Scott/Green Lantern opposite Wittrock’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. Reps for HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV, which produces...

