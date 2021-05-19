newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"It's a difficult time. Many people have died. But they are gone. You can't do anything about it." Mohan Bhagwat - who heads the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organisation seen as the parent body of India's ruling party - was speaking at the weekend during a televised series of lectures called Positivity Unlimited.

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ram Madhav
Person
Viktor Frankl
Person
Indira Gandhi
Person
Mohan Bhagwat
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Government Of India#Government In Crisis#Global Financial Crisis#Bjp#Hindu#Indians#Covid#King S India Institute#Oxford University#Global Coronavirus Cases#Crises#Spreading Negativity#Disaster#Collapse#Worldwide Deaths#Mr Bhagwat#Indications#Negative Thoughts#Positivity People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

In India's northeast there's fear of a virus surge to come

GAUHATI, India — (AP) — With experts saying the coronavirus is likely spreading in India’s northeastern state of Assam faster than anywhere else in the country, authorities were preparing Monday for a surge in infections by converting a massive stadium and a university into hospitals. Cases in Assam started ticking...
Public Healthgzeromedia.com

India’s COVID calamity

India's latest COVID explosion hits home as one Delhi-based journalist speaks with Ian Bremmer on GZERO World about her own father's death from the virus. Barkha Dutt has been reporting on the pandemic in India since it began, but nothing could prepare her for the catastrophic second wave that has hit her country in the last few weeks—and that has now shattered her own family. Would her father have survived if the oxygen tank in his ambulance had been working, or if the ambulance hadn't gotten stuck in Delhi traffic? She asks similar questions of her national government. Why was it caught so unprepared by this second wave, well over a year into the pandemic? Why has India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, been so slow to vaccinate its own citizens? And how much of the blame falls at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
Public HealthNature.com

How a worrisome coronavirus variant spread unnoticed

A new variant stealthily took hold on two continents, highlighting the need for global genomic surveillance. Smriti Mallapaty is a senior reporter in Sydney, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. Multiple travellers carried a new coronavirus variant from central Africa to Europe, where it has...
Religionamericamagazine.org

‘Pray for the people of India’: a country suffering ‘unimaginable’ Covid-19 outbreak

Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on April 24. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Public HealthUS News and World Report

United to Scale Back India Flying, Delay Bangalore Launch as Pandemic Rages

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Friday it is temporarily pausing service between Chicago and New Delhi in June and delaying the planned launch of flights between San Francisco and Bangalore as a catastrophic explosion of COVID-19 cases hits demand. India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus infections...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Amid pandemic misery, India’s Jews try to stay safe while offering relief to the hardest hit

(JTA) — Nissim Pingle, the head of Mumbai’s Jewish community center, hasn’t left his home since March. That’s when COVID-19 began to overtake India. A second wave of infections has overwhelmed its health system and is producing a daily death toll of at least 4,000. The country is on track to have the world’s highest death toll by far, as stories pile up of people succumbing to the disease because they cannot access oxygen or hospital beds.
HealthThe Daily Star

Why is India struggling in its vaccination drive?

There is hardly anyone left in India, including yours truly, who has not lost a loved one to the devastation wrought by the second wave of the coronavirus. Although some states are doing a relatively decent job, like Kerala, states and areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are in utter chaos. Patients are dying in homes because the healthcare infrastructure has collapsed. They are dying in hospitals because hospitals are not getting oxygen supply in time. Incinerators in crematoriums are melting down because of overuse. Parking areas and animal crematoriums are being converted to makeshift human crematoriums. The stories coming out of India are mind-numbing. As one newspaper sombrely put it: India has descended into "Covid hell".
Public Healthredlakenationnews.com

'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

NEW DELHI - COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be "horrible." India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20...
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

Why is the COVID-19 scenario in India so dangerous?

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, India is being crushed by a new surge of infections that is shattering global records. The unprecedented explosion in cases came even after the country had fared relatively well against the pandemic until recently. Experts point to a “perfect storm” of factors...
Public HealthICIS Chemical Business

India industries reel amid pandemic battle; imports impeded

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--India’s industrial production is slowing down as states across the country implement lockdowns while access to raw material imports is being impeded by tighter restrictions at ports of origin. Some shippers were shunning the south Asian market, which is in the throes of a deadly second COVID-19 wave. The...
Public HealthNew York Post

Indian officials ignored warning new strain would spread fast

Indian officials ignored their own panel of scientific advisors who warned in March that a virulent new strain of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly across the country. The government didn’t move to impose restrictions, and allowed millions of people, mostly unmasked, to attend crowded religious festivals, protests and political rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties, Reuters reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages In India, Health Workers Hold The Line

COVID-19 has pushed India's health care system to the limit, but dedicated doctors, nurses & paramedics won't stop caring for those in need. The devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is severely overstraining the country's health care system. Hospital beds are filled beyond capacity and the need for medical oxygen is acute.
Public HealthThe Post and Courier

Harris' family in India grapples with COVID

WASHINGTON — G. Balachandran turned 80 this spring – a milestone of a birthday in India, where he lives. If not for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been surrounded by family members who gathered to celebrate with him. But with the virus ravaging his homeland, Balachandran had to settle...
RelationshipsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. faces widespread childcare shortage amid coronavirus pandemic

Many companies are reopening their offices as vaccination rates climb and coronavirus cases drop nationwide. But parents who want to go back to work face a new problem: a childcare shortage. CBSN's Lana Zak spoke with ProPublica reporter Lizzie Presser about the nationwide childcare crisis that could impact the nation's economic recovery.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of failing to defeat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the central government of being "policy paralysed" and said that it cannot secure victory over coronavirus. In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "A policy paralysed GOI cannot secure victory over the virus. Face it. Don't fake...