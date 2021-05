Nationwide, 23 percent of certified nursing facilities received a deficiency for actual harm or jeopardy in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. KFF analyzed 2019 data from Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reports that included deficiency designations for "actual harm" or "jeopardy" at nursing facilities. Actual harm is defined as a "deficiency that results in a negative outcome that has negatively affected the resident's ability to achieve the individual's highest functional status," while immediate jeopardy is defined as a deficiency that "has caused (or is likely to cause) serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a resident receiving care in the nursing home."