Clinton Symphony begins and ends 67th season with Riverfront Pops Concert

My day began reporting on some Clinton LumberKings business — stay tuned Tuesday for that story — then I went down to North Scott High School for the second day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis championship. After that, I grabbed a pizza from Lopiez in Davenport (the best pizza in this general area by a long shot. Easily a nine out of 10) and am now writing to you from Habano Cigar Lounge, hanging out among others discussing their week, lives and work.