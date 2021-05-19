newsbreak-logo
Clinton Symphony begins and ends 67th season with Riverfront Pops Concert

By Winona Whitaker winonawhitaker@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — The annual Pops Concert will begin and end Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 67th season June 6. Due to COVID restrictions, the Orchestra didn’t perform the five indoor concerts it usually plays each season, but it will perform its annual Pops Concert at Riverview Bandshell on Sunday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m., said Executive Director Robert Whipple this week.

