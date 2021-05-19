Clinton Symphony begins and ends 67th season with Riverfront Pops Concert

Clinton Community College has announced the fall 2020 dean’s list. Students must earn a minimum of six credit hours and a 3.5 GPA during the term. Area students who achieved this honor are: Carter Dwyer, Alyssa McElmeel and Lauren Von Muenster, of Calamus; Dulcenea Clarke, Ty Hudson and Isaac Trenkamp, of Charlotte; Brittany Adams, Samantha Bacunawa, Cassidy Balk, Paige Bauer, Morgan Bork, Victoira Breeden, Roy Brown, Hannah Carrington, Sydney Cottrell, Aurora Cuatlacuatl, Tia Desvignes, Alfredo Diaz Torres, Molly Ferguson, Keira Fullick, Casey Gertson, Adriana Gonzalez, Sebastian Greene, Caleb Gruhn, Matthew Hardigan, Megen Herch, Briana Hesse, Andrew Hilgendorf, Haley Houszenga, Keitha Kjergaard, Avary Krick, Blake Leu, Emma Ludvigsen, Samuel Lueders, Katelyn McGehee, Cody Michaelsen, Zavison Moses, Jacob Munck, Shania Mussmann, Kyle Otto, Kristy Peska, Natasha Ross, Casey Shannon, Casey Slade, Nicole Smith, Kyle Stoll, Selena Tello, Trey Voda, Tanner Wardell, Crystal Watts, Sierra Wegener and Travis Welch, of Clinton; Henry Bloom, Eleanore Boomershine, Payton Drevyanko, Sydney Freeman, Kayla Gerard, Kathryn Grau, Maddison Gregoire, Katelyn Hoffmann, Haley Huebner, Brandon Jansen, Andrew Kallemeyn, Sean Kinney, Colleen Klostermann, Carlee Lincoln, Benjamin Mason, Erin McCaulley, Jared Payne, Dakota Penniston, Landon Peterson, Jadyn Sheppard, Alex Tuttle, Samuel Vance, Payton Walker, Cora Wiersma, McCarroll Zevenbergen and Emma Zimmerman, of DeWitt; Kelli Grell, of Delmar; Taylor Jacobsen, of Dixon; Kyle Holmes, of Grand Mound; Matthew Jess, of Low Moor; and Emma Bopp, Emily Knudtson and Kaylie Wilhelm, of Wheatland.