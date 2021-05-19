newsbreak-logo
How The Boys' Jack Quaid Prepared To Play Superman For New HBO Max Series

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
 20 hours ago
The Boys' Jack Quaid has spent two seasons so far (with Season 3 on the way) playing a mild-mannered character with a vengeance against superheroes, but he's now become the greatest superhero of them all, Superman. Also one of the voice-acting leads of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Quaid was revealed to be the star of HBO Max and Cartoon Network's new animated series My Adventures With Superman, and he'll be voicing none other than the Man of Steel himself, as well as alter ego Clark Kent, of course.

