During the summer of my junior year of high school, I had the opportunity to shadow a Utah district court judge for a day. The full day of criminal court proceedings I saw was far from the courtroom I pictured after years of watching “Law and Order” and “Criminal Minds.” The judge gave me a thick packet before court began. Each page gave a short summary of a different defendant, including their charges and previous criminal history. I remember feeling shocked at how many charges were nonviolent drug offenses.