newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

For Wild, former top prospect Alex Tuch is the one that got away

Jamestown Sun
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Tuch is a foundational piece of the Vegas Golden Knights, a 25-year-old skating savant on the precipice of his prime. He proved as much Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, taking over Game 2 of this first-round playoff series down the stretch and leading the Golden Knights to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

www.jamestownsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Jonas Brodin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The One That Got Away#Playoff Series#Top Line#The Golden Knights#Nhl Draft#T Mobile Arena#Spanned Tuch#220 Pound Winger#Opposite Mark Stone#Vegas#Sweet Redemption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sets up overtime tally

Tuch registered an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues. Tuch set up Jonathan Marchessault for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Tuch has a goal and two assists in his last three games. The winger is up to 32 points, 126 shots, 48 hits, 34 blocks and a plus-17 rating through 52 contests.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Puts away goal

Tuch scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild. Tuch scored at 12:20 of the first period to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. The 24-year-old winger returned to the 30-point threshold after missing that mark last season. He has 18 tallies, 12 assists, 122 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 50 contests this season.
NHLknightsonice.com

Arrival of Peyton Krebs speaks volumes as Golden Knights continue playoff push

Pete DeBoer admitted he should’ve played Peyton Krebs more. For his first NHL game, Krebs more than looked the part. Unfortunately for the Golden Knights, the debut of their top prospect was overshadowed by blowing a two-goal, third-period lead to the Minnesota Wild, a 6-5 loss at Xcel Energy Center on Monday.
NHLawesemo.com

FanDuel Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with Alex Tuch | 5/12

The FanDuel NHL DFS main slate brings us just four games to build lineups from tonight. The Vegas Golden Knights are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups as they take on the Sharks. From a betting perspective, the Colorado Avalanche are the heaviest favorite to win outright as they host the Los Angeles Kings. As always, Awesemo is bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your FanDuel NHL lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Alex Tuch is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Wednesday, May 12.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sits out third period

Tuch (undisclosed) was held out of the third period of Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks for maintenance reasons, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Head coach Pete DeBoer indicated Tuch could have continued playing if the score wasn't so lopsided -- the Golden Knights held a 4-0 lead after two periods. Nonetheless, fantasy managers will want to confirm Tuch's status prior to Game 1 of the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series. The winger finished the regular season with 33 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-16 rating after he posted an assist and six shots in Wednesday's game.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Alex Tuch gets experience at new position before postseason

The postseason almost certainly will present the Golden Knights with surprises, and coach Pete DeBoer wants to be ready for as many as possible. That includes preparing a winger such as Alex Tuch to move to the middle in a pinch. Tuch officially was listed as the third-line center for...
NHLNHL

Believe You Will: Pietrangelo Adds to VGK Overtime Success

When Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net in overtime on Wednesday night in Minnesota, he helped the Vegas Golden Knights secure two crucial points in the Honda West Division standings. Pietrangelo's goal was the product of great play from Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch to create the offensive...
NHLSportsnet.ca

2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview: Golden Knights vs. Wild

Salary cap constraints may have made Vegas's road out of the West a bit more difficult. When the Presidents' Trophy was still on the line, Vegas had a chance to clinch it in a head-to-head matchup with Colorado last week. But injuries and the cap forced the Golden Knights to play the game with just 15 skaters and, though they did control most of the game, they lost a 2-1 decision and wound up second in the division.
NHLNHL

Overtime is Knight Time: Golden Knights Dominate OT in 2020-21

Vegas went 9-0-0 in overtime during the regular season. For any team to be successful, players need to step up in big moments to be difference-makers when the game is on the line. During the 2020-21 regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights saw their star players take charge in key...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Comparing Sides: Can the Wild’s offensive depth overcome the Knights’ top forwards?

Most analytics “believers” would consider the Vegas Golden Knights to possess something like the fifth-best offense in the NHL. According to MoneyPuck.com, they have the following 5-on-5 stats:. 2nd-highest goals-for per 60 minutes. 2nd-highest xG per 60 (measures offensive shot quality based on shot location) 2nd-highest shot attempts per 60.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild travel to Vegas for first-round series opener

Today kicks off the best-of-seven, first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and your Minnesota Wild. Needless to say, fans in the State of Hockey hope that this is the start of something special to cap off what has so far been a special season. This is...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche-Sharks postgame: The one that got away

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – If the Colorado Avalanche comes up short for the Honda West Division title, as it looks increasingly more likely to happen, this will probably be the game that everyone turns to as to why. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Former Top Prospect Still Going to be Impact Player

The Toronto Maple Leafs poor drafting has been the cornerstone of their failure for the last 40 or so years. Even once the Toronto Maple Leafs started to keep and use their high picks, the almost unimaginable failure of Mark Hunter’s drafts after the first round have hurt their abilities to navigate the salary cap and ice a successful team. (Which they have done, no thanks to Hunter).
NHLprohockeynews.com

Wild top Ducks in OT

In St Paul, Kirill Kaprizov scored with 17 seconds gone in extra time for a 4-3 win for the Minnesota Wild over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. It was the rookie’s 27th goal of the campaign. “He’s a special player,” the Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek said. “Every time he...
NHLBrainerd Dispatch

Fleury, Vegas top Wild in overtime

Alex Pietrangelo scored in overtime and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to move into third place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Wednesday night, May 5. Fleury's 490th career victory broke a tie with Roberto Luongo. It was his...
NHLchatsports.com

Who are the top prospects in the Devils’ system?

The New Jersey Devils had a disastrous 2021 season. They fell victim to a serious COVID-19 outbreak and, while they did get off to a hot start, they ended the season as one of the worst teams in the league. However, after the trade deadline, the Devils became the youngest...