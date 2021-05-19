newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Two Young Latter-day Saints Missionaries Killed in Head-On Crash in Denton

By Sophia Beausoleil
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Two young missionaries serving in North Texas on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning, Denton police say. Police said 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, of Springville, Utah, and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler, of Pueblo West, Colorado, were killed at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup headed southbound on Sherman Drive crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the missionaries' Toyota Tacoma.

denton.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
Denton, TX
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missionaries#North Texas#Latter Day Saints#Killed Crash#Toyota Tacoma#Denton Police#Elder Carter#Elder Fowler#Pueblo West#Men#Sherman Drive#Springville#Masakazu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Denton, Texas man identified as robbery suspect

The robbery suspect has been identified as 38-year old Samuel Dollarhide of Denton, Texas. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the investigation is still on-going. “We’re still piecing together everything that occurred that evening,” Henry said. “Once we get all of that done, we will consult with District Attorney...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Missing Denton teen found safe

The mother of a missing Denton teen says her 14-year-old daughter has been found safe. A flyer posted on social media showing the missing girl, Marian Harris, garnered thousands of shares since Tuesday morning, shortly after she was first reported missing. The girl's mother, Christi Harris, updated the graphic Thursday...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Missing Denton teenager last seen Tuesday still missing

A 14-year-old Denton girl is still missing Thursday after she was last seen Tuesday morning, according to a police report. A flyer circulating through social media Wednesday said Marian Harris left home Tuesday morning around 6:50 a.m., possibly wearing a black dress or a black Slipknot shirt with a red plaid skirt. A Denton police spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning there weren't any updates on the missing girl.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Blotter: Minor allegedly drove drunk, then fled after striking car

A 17-year-old girl who allegedly drove intoxicated and got into a car crash said she didn’t have her parents’ permission to take the car, according to a police report. A 911 caller reported to the Denton Police Department that a driver involved in a car crash with them had left the scene. The caller said they were following the driver. Police were dispatched to the hit-and-run crash at Bell Avenue and East University Drive.
Denton County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 526. The deaths reported Wednesday include a Trophy Club man in his 70s, two Carrollton men in their 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 70s and a Little Elm woman in her 60s.