Two Young Latter-day Saints Missionaries Killed in Head-On Crash in Denton
Two young missionaries serving in North Texas on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning, Denton police say. Police said 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, of Springville, Utah, and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler, of Pueblo West, Colorado, were killed at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup headed southbound on Sherman Drive crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the missionaries' Toyota Tacoma.denton.bubblelife.com