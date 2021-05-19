newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US says it opposes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y66Na_0a52Eg4o00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Wednesday it opposes a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, reiterating that it could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities.

France drafted the resolution after the U.S. blocked at least four attempts to have the council issue a press statement calling for an end to the violence, giving the same reason. Diplomats said all other council members supported the statement.

A press statement requires agreement by all 15 council members, but a resolution requires only at least nine “yes” votes and no veto by the United States or any of the four other permanent members.

A French government spokesman had said “very intense discussions” were taking place with the United States on Wednesday about the proposed resolution, which U.N. diplomats said calls for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

But a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said later in the day: “We’ve been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts under way to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate.”

The spokesperson commented on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of discussions.

The White House said that in a Wednesday phone call President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire.” But Netanyahu said later he was “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met.”

It was not clear if, or when, France would circulate the draft resolution to all council members or call for a vote, which would likely lead to a U.S. veto.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Paris earlier this week and they had a meeting Tuesday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II via video conference on the Gaza conflict. In a joint statement, France, Egypt and Jordan said they “called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire” and would work with the U.N. and other partners to ensure humanitarian help for the population of Gaza.

The 193-member General Assembly scheduled an open meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Thursday and about a dozen ministers were expected to attend in person.

Assembly spokesman Brenden Varma said Wednesday that dozens of countries were expected to speak during the day-long session, but no statement or resolution was expected.

The ambassadors of Niger, which chairs the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Algeria, the current chair of the U.N.’s Arab Group, requested Thursday’s meeting.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza#Hamas#Conflict Resolution#Ap#U N Security Council#French#The White House#Israeli#Egyptian#General Assembly#Arab Group#Calling#U N Diplomats#Council Members#United States#Violence#Permanent Members#Calls#Algeria#Niger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
U.S. Politicskpic

US blocks UN statement on end to Gaza crisis

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has again blocked a proposed U.N. Security Council statement calling for an end to “the crisis related to Gaza” and the protection of civilians, especially children. Council diplomats said there was a 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) deadline Monday for countries to comment on...
MilitaryVoice of America

Israel Continues Strikes in Gaza, More Calls for Immediate Cease-fire

Israel launched heavy airstrikes Monday aimed at Hamas targets, ignoring international efforts to end the violence that has killed hundreds of civilians. Israeli military said it destroyed 15 kilometers of tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. The attacks on Monday also killed a top leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza whom the military blamed for some of the thousands of rocket attacks launched at Israel in recent days.
Foreign PolicyMinneapolis Star Tribune

ICC prosecutor hopes for new US relations after sanctions

UNITED NATIONS — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court expressed appreciation to the Biden administration Monday for lifting sanctions against her and another ICC official, saying her office "hopes to establish a new relationship with the United States rooted in mutual respect and constructive dialogue." Fatou Bensouda told a...
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Blinken hasn't seen any evidence to support Israeli strike of AP Gaza building

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he hasn’t yet seen any evidence supporting Israel’s claim that Hamas operated in a Gaza building that housed The Associated Press and other media outlets before it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike over the weekend. Blinken said he has pressed Israel for justification.
Middle Eastwhtc.com

Erdogan calls on Pope to keep denouncing Gaza violence

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Pope Francis in a phone call that the international community should impose sanctions on Israel for its actions against the Palestinians, and he urged the pontiff to keep speaking out on the conflict, Erdogan’s office said on Monday. About 200 people have...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement. Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or any...
U.S. Politicseminetra.com

Biden’s UN ambassador says Israel and Palestinians “should avoid actions that undermine a peaceful future.”

UN Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told world leaders on Sunday, “If Israelis and Palestinians believe that they have the right to live equally safely and securely, and the parties demand a ceasefire.” He said he would give support. Battle between Israel and Hamas Beginning almost a week ago, as of Sunday, more than 180 Palestinians and eight Israelis have died, making it the worst fight in the region since the 2014 war.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Israel thanks US for blocking UN statement calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Israel has thanked the US for blocking a United Nation’s Security Council statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and stressing the need to protect children and other civilians.On Monday, the Biden administration rejected - for the third time - the draft of a statement that would have called for a deescalation of violence, and expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives, and those injured in more than a week of violence.While the US has a long history of stopping criticism of Israel in official UN statements, even regularly using its veto power to do so, there...
Worldwkzo.com

U.N. chief says Israel, Gaza fighting ‘utterly appalling’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were “utterly appalling” and called for an immediate end to fighting. Opening the 15-member council’s first public meeting on the conflict, Guterres said the United Nations is “actively engaging...